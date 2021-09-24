Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.670-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$814 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.10 million.Elastic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,094. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.25.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total value of $148,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $1,298,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,628 shares of company stock valued at $86,257,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

