Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.670-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$814 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.10 million.Elastic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.150 EPS.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,094. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.25.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,628 shares of company stock valued at $86,257,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

