Electra Protocol Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $13.22 million and approximately $51,551.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00053917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00125339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00043857 BTC.

Electra Protocol Profile

Electra Protocol (XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,894,416,242 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

