Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Head to Head Comparison

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and Datable Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 11.82% 13.81% 8.74% Datable Technology -133.74% N/A -118.74%

This table compares Electronic Arts and Datable Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $5.63 billion 6.47 $837.00 million $4.54 28.17 Datable Technology $1.47 million 5.90 -$1.37 million N/A N/A

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datable Technology has a beta of -3.09, suggesting that its stock price is 409% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Electronic Arts and Datable Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 9 17 0 2.65 Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electronic Arts currently has a consensus price target of $163.58, indicating a potential upside of 27.90%. Given Electronic Arts’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Datable Technology on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. The firm also provides advertising services; licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corp. is a technology company, which operates in the consumer Internet advertising sector and provides digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions. Its consumer marketing platform which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and offers on the mobile phone. The company was founded by Robert Craig and Carlos Yong in February 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

