Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Element Solutions for the third quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is executing a number of cost-management measures. Its cost actions are likely to lend support to its bottom line. Moreover, it is focused on growing through strategic acquisitions. Contributions from acquisitions are expected to drive sales. The divestiture of Agricultural Solutions unit has also made the company a proprietary formulator of differentiated specialty chemical solutions. The company is also committed to boosting shareholder returns. However, the prevailing softness in the energy business is likely to remain a headwind over the near term. Higher raw material and logistics costs may also hurt margins. Lower automotive production due to the chip shortage may also impact results.”

ESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Element Solutions stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Element Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Element Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

