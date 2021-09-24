Eli Lilly and’s (LLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LLY. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,151. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $223.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,987,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,621,777,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.