Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 233 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,485,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.67. 14,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,151. The stock has a market cap of $225.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

