Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 5,448 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period.

Shares of ITM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,930. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

