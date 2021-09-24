Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.52 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI remained flat at $$240.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,342. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.77 and a 200-day moving average of $211.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.81 and a 52-week high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.