Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 874 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,783.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 671,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after buying an additional 300,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 226,321 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 186.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 104,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,034. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.