Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 5.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.64. 63,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,293,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $930.90 million, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 343.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

