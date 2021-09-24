Energycoin (ENRG) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 58.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $103,713.89 and approximately $4.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00061412 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023268 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006875 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

