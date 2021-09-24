EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $104.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 57.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

