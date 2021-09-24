ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.85 ($13.94).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €10.90 ($12.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.30. ENI has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €11.19 ($13.16).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

