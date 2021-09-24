Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $19.77 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.46.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GENI shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

