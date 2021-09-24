Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,862 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $44.44 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $97.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.45 million. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.