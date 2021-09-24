Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after buying an additional 122,290 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after buying an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at $1,590,000.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN opened at $18.97 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.