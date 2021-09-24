Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,925 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 146.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

