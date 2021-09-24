Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,809 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EWD opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $49.46.

