EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $629.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.83 and a 1-year high of $648.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.