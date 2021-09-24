Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,385 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUFR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,301,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after buying an additional 547,830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 505,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 223,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at $3,556,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at $3,491,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at $3,276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

