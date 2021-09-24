Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,130 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after buying an additional 67,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,660,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,083,000 after buying an additional 121,282 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.