Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.77 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

