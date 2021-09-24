Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 63,298 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after acquiring an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 507,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after acquiring an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 220,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 238,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,195 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG opened at $78.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

