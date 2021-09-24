Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,720 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Open Text by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after buying an additional 1,606,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,479,000 after buying an additional 791,058 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Open Text by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,676,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,996,000 after buying an additional 549,903 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,420,000 after buying an additional 461,552 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 10.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,042,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,342,000 after purchasing an additional 373,022 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $51.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. Research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

