EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Up 3.5%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.15. 21,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,464,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQT. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $3,995,000. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at $4,928,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 75.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 84,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 73.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 513,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

