Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $901,000 Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,115 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TME. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,679,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247,098 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $138,670,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,788,000 after buying an additional 4,397,913 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TME. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

