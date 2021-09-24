Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

SPHB stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.32. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $78.73.

