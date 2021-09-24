Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 120,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,621,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $65.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.50.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

