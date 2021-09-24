Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 430,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 452.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,894 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $27.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

