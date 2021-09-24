Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DraftKings by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,836,807 shares of company stock worth $264,946,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

