Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 14.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $173.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.52 and a 1-year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

In related news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

