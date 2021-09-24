Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 769 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $8,999,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $271,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,123,000 after buying an additional 369,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $116.06 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $122.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

