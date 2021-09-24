Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Expedia Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the online travel company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $166.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.25. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,077 shares of company stock worth $26,327,241. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.