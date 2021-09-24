Ergoteles LLC Has $30.20 Million Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,846 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming comprises approximately 0.7% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.25% of Penn National Gaming worth $30,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.56. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

