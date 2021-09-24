Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 222,340 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 222,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,120,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.6% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.63. 114,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average is $110.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

