ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ERYTECH Pharma in a report on Friday.

ERYTECH Pharma stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. 10,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,528. The company has a market cap of $163.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.56. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.