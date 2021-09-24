Ether Zero Hits Market Capitalization of $232,326.84 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $232,326.84 and $6,871.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.12 or 0.06884196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00112079 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,406,541 coins and its circulating supply is 186,377,128 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.