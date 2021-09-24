Ethereum Classic Price Tops $48.42 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $6.31 billion and $1.17 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $48.42 or 0.00113039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.41 or 0.06862610 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 93.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,257,525 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

