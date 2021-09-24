Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etn. Fr. Colruyt currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

