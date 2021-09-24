Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,013.65

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,013.65 ($13.24) and traded as high as GBX 1,040 ($13.59). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,040 ($13.59), with a volume of 223,286 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,034.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,013.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -930.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

In other news, insider Wendy Pallot purchased 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, with a total value of £9,914.40 ($12,953.23).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.