EvenCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $48,638.55 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $48,638.55 and approximately $129,450.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.52 or 0.00736722 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001213 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.20 or 0.01207640 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

