EXMR FDN Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,788.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $17,387.60 and $17,788.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00326450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00123318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012222 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

