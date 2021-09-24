Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,306 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $52,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 785,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.3% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $124.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.25.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

