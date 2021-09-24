Experian (LON:EXPN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,866.29

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,866.29 ($37.45) and traded as high as GBX 3,418 ($44.66). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,338 ($43.61), with a volume of 871,877 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,762.50 ($36.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,203.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,866.29.

In related news, insider Kerry Williams sold 59,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total transaction of £1,925,916.72 ($2,516,222.52). Also, insider Ruba Borno bought 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, with a total value of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14).

Experian Company Profile (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

