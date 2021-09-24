Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$704.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

FFH stock traded down C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$526.12. 3,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,453. The company has a market cap of C$14.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$548.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$553.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$346.84 and a 12-month high of C$581.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$53.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.78 by C$34.36. The business had revenue of C$8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 56.3100058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

