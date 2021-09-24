Fairmount Funds Management Llc Buys 909,000 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VRDN opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRDN shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $516,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $221,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,013,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $11,376,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

