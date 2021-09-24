Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,864,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,504 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $96,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

