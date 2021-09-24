Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 43.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,465 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.08. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,685. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

