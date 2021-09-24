Feathercoin Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $1,548.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

